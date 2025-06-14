Jonathan Hatami | Why ‘Sanctuary’ Approach Is Misplaced

Let’s start off by saying: In no world is arson, taking over freeways, assaulting law enforcement, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers or others, launching fireworks at police horses, threatening law enforcement and their families, looting, graffiti, vandalism, burning our flag, or the destruction of property, businesses, or vehicles “peaceful,” “somewhat peaceful,” or “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

It is illegal.

What has gone on for the past several days in downtown Los Angeles is unacceptable. It should not be minimized. All of us deserve to be safe. These criminals need to be arrested and prosecuted. Period.

But how did we get here?

Senate Bill 54 was passed in 2017. It is our sanctuary law here in California. Although there are multiple exceptions, it hasn’t worked. It has actually made things in California worse.

We are less safe because of it. It removed all federal law enforcement from custodial facilities. It created a law where we don’t allow the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, L.A. Police Department, or other law enforcement agencies the ability to communicate and work with federal law enforcement agencies in order to actually make our communities safer.

How does that make any sense?

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week in a speech that California “supports deporting illegal immigrants who have serious criminal records.”

He is saying this because he knows most people would agree. But even though there are exceptions in our sanctuary law, Newsom and specifically his California state Assembly and Senate have NEVER supported deporting illegal immigrants who have serious criminal records.

In 2019, Newsom said in his inauguration speech that he promised “sanctuary to all who seek it.” Just this year the California Assembly even tried to pass a more expansive Sanctuary Law (Assembly Bill 15) that would have been even more dangerous to public safety. This is also exactly why we have illegal immigrants in California with serious criminal records roaming our streets, committing new crimes and causing more victimization.

If violent criminals who are here illegally are being released from custody back into our communities and are not being deported after they served their time solely because no one is notifying federal law enforcement, the sanctuary law is the problem.

And just to be crystal clear about the California Legislature’s motives, just a few days ago they were publicly addressing more issues with the “buying sex from children law” again, and their only concern this time was whether a criminal who was convicted of buying sex from a child would be “deported.”

This shows you all you need to know about our Legislature’s real motives. It is not public safety.

So, now we are in this mess. Our elected “leaders” need to stop blaming others and start actually blaming themselves. Take some responsibility. They also need to fix the problem. Rioting isn’t normal and it should not be accepted just because we live in Los Angeles.

So, what do I believe?

Multiple things can be true: Illegal immigrants who commit serious crimes should be arrested, charged, punished, and after serving their time, deported.

But we also need a real, humane path to citizenship for many decent, law-abiding people who work and pay taxes and are just trying to build a life here.

My father immigrated here legally from Iran. However, I also have friends who didn’t come here legally, but are good, law-abiding people who wanted to come to the best country in the world to raise a family.

There must be a way we, as a society, can come up with some type of solution so they can stay here – as long as they are working, not committing crimes, are paying their taxes, and are contributing to our great state.

I know some people may not like that – I get it. But, if you have children born here, and a family here, I personally came from a broken family, and I just don’t support creating more broken families. I am always going to support children being safe and healthy.

Also, as a prosecutor, I am here to tell you: Peaceful protest and free speech must always be protected. But those who attack the police, destroy property, loot, assault others, shut down the freeways, or commit arson or vandalism should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Maybe Newsom and his Legislature can stop fundraising off of this tragedy and actually start caring and doing their job of making our communities safe for all of us.

Jonathan Hatami is a child abuse prosecutor in the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, and has been a Santa Clarita resident for more than 35 years.