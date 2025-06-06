LASD: Rape reported at Skyline Ranch Park 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed a report of an alleged sexual assault Thursday night at Skyline Ranch Road.

Officials received a 911 call regarding the incident around 11 p.m. regarding “a possible sexual assault at a public park located on the 18800 block of Skyline Ranch Road in Saugus,” according to an email Friday by Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The station received a call from a witness who reported that a man was having sex with a semiconscious woman in the parking lot, according to the preliminary information available.

Deputies reported that they arrived at the park and found the couple. The alleged victim appeared to be intoxicated and having difficulty communicating with officials, Jensen said.

Deangelo Lee Rivera, 20, a warehouse worker from Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim.

Fred Fielding, public information officer for the L.A. County Fire Department, confirmed that personnel were called to the lot near Stratus Lane at 11:12 p.m. and arrived six minutes later. One patient was taken to the hospital, he said, adding no further information was available.

Special Victims Bureau detectives could not be immediately reached Friday but L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the suspect and the victim appeared to know each other and arrived at the park together, based on the initial information available.

Jensen said the preliminary information available does not indicate any other victims associated with the report, which has been forwarded to the department’s Special Victims Units.

Custody records indicate Rivera was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. and booked into custody shortly before 6 a.m. He’s being held at the station jail in lieu of $100,000 bail as of the publication of this story. He’s due at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando on Monday.

The number of sexual assaults reported within city limits to the SCV Sheriff’s Station in the year-to-date figures available indicates a 100% increase in reports within city limits. There were nine from January to April in 2024, and 18 from January to April in 2025.

The numbers defy the overall crime trend, which indicates both violent and overall crime numbers are down 6% and 22%, respectively, for the SCV.