Man reported missing in Castaic 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Castaic in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an LASD Nixle alert stated.

Shane Alfred de Silva, 39, was last seen on the 31000 block in the unincorporated area of Castaic at approximately 2:30 a.m., near the Castaic Sports Complex, the Nixle said.

Alfred de Silva is described as a Native American adult, 5 feet and 8 inches in height, weighing 160 pounds and bald with brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

“Shane’s family is concerned for his well-being … and are asking for the public’s help,” the Nixle alert said.

Anyone with information regarding Alfred de Silva can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-6700.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.