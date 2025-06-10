Passenger dies after solo vehicle collision in Castaic 

A passenger has died following a solo vehicle collision on Hasley Canyon Road on Monday afternoon, according to a California Highway Patrol Newhall-area official.

CHP Newhall-area units were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. on Monday to a solo vehicle collision on Hasley Canyon Road, east of Sloan Canyon Road, according to a press release from CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos Lopez.

When CHP Newhall-area units arrived at the scene, they located a single vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed, read the release.

The release added that the teenage driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and two passengers were also transported by ambulance from the scene to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia.

One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release.

Burgos-Lopez said that officers do not suspect any alcohol, or drugs played a factor in the collision, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The ages of the driver and passengers could not be immediately made available because CHP officers were still at the hospitals obtaining more information, added Burgos-Lopez.

As of the publication of this story, the identity of the passenger who died was not immediately available.