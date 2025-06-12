Person extricated following Valencia crash 

One person was extricated and transported to the hospital in unknown condition on Thursday following a crash in Valencia, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an expanded traffic collision near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard at approximately 12:08 p.m., said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. They were on the scene moments later.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the reports of a multivehicle crash, said Deputy Lucas Barr, a spokesman with the station.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department respond to a traffic collision with a white van lying on it’s side near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway on June 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

One person was extricated from a white van that was seen lying on its side along McBean Parkway facing the opposite side of traffic, according to Sanchez and observations from the scene. The van’s front windshield and part of its roof also appeared to be cut off.

One person was transported to the hospital via ambulance in unknown condition, Sanchez added.

The circumstances of the crash are curently under investigation by the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Barr did not have additional information at the time of this story’s publication.