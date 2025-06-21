Person hit by Metrolink train 

A person was reported to be hit by a train along Soledad Canyon Road Friday evening, according to reports from the scene.

According to Capt. David Dantic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. and cleared the call at 5:45 p.m.

According to Lt. Luis Molina with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “the person was under the train.”

According to a post by the Metrolink AV on X: “Train 219 to Lancaster is stopped between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks. Alternate transportation is being sought, please expect delays.”

There were no transports or any additional injuries reported. The gender of the individual, as well as the circumstances of the incident, are unknown. Deputies are still on the scene at the time of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.