Blog

Person hit by Metrolink train 

One person was struck by a Metrolink train Friday evening on June 20, 2025. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
One person was struck by a Metrolink train Friday evening on June 20, 2025. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A person was reported to be hit by a train along Soledad Canyon Road Friday evening, according to reports from the scene.  

According to Capt. David Dantic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. and cleared the call at 5:45 p.m. 

According to Lt. Luis Molina with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “the person was under the train.” 

According to a post by the Metrolink AV on X: “Train 219 to Lancaster is stopped between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks. Alternate transportation is being sought, please expect delays.”  

There were no transports or any additional injuries reported. The gender of the individual, as well as the circumstances of the incident, are unknown. Deputies are still on the scene at the time of this story’s publication. 

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available. 

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS