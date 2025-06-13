16-year-old boy killed in Newhall collision 

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a collision Thursday night in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

The Medical Examiner identified the boy as Alberto Castillo, of Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel have been unavailable to provide additional information as of the publication of this story.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a traffic collision on the 23500 block of West Lyons Avenue in Newhall at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:24 p.m., Sanchez said.

There were no confirmed patients or transports and firefighters finished the call at 11:48 p.m., according to Sanchez.

Multiple attempts to obtain more information from the SCV Sheriff’s Station have been unsuccessful as of the publication of this story.