Sand Canyon break-in under investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed Friday they are investigating a Sand Canyon break-in reported late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a home in the 28000 block of Iron Village Drive in Santa Clarita at 10:10 p.m. from a resident who called 911 concerned that a burglar had broken in and was still there.

Deputies who responded to the call reported back that a break-in appeared to have occurred through a rear sliding-glass door, and enough property was taken from the residence to justify a grand-theft charge, based on the initial report.

The deputies indicated the suspect or suspects were gone by the time they arrived at the home.

There was no further information available about the suspects.

The Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Tips can be submitted anonymously through L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.