School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI 

The principal of Charles Helmers Elementary School was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Tuesday evening after a report of a traffic collision in which a vehicle struck a light pole, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Watch Sgt. Justin Boosalis said that there was a call for service at 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday for a vehicle versus a light pole at Fairfield Way and Newhall Ranch Road. He added that the call also noted that possibly two to three other vehicles were involved.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the driver of one of the vehicles, Robin DesChamps, 52, a Santa Clarita resident who’s the principal of Charles Helmers Elementary School, and began conducting field sobriety tests, said Boosalis.

A preliminary test result taken at the scene showed that DesChamps had a blood alcohol content level of 0.245, Boosalis said.

It is illegal to drive in California with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

DesChamps was taken back to the station and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was later released on a citation, according to the SCV Sheriff Department’s booking logs.

Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, said in an emailed statement that DesChamps will be placed on leave for the remainder of the school year.

She wrote that, in her place, Katie Demsher, director of categorical and special programs, will act as interim principal for the rest of the school year.

“We understand the seriousness of this situation and we are grateful that there are no reports of injuries,” wrote Hawkins. “We are looking into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. As this is a personnel-related issue, we are unable to further comment at this time.”