Search continues at Castaic Lake 

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials said Friday there’s been no update regarding the search for a man reported missing Sunday at Castaic Lake.

Deputies with the LASD’s Emergency Services Department said Monday they identified a 6-acre surface area for Castaic Lake, where they believe Espiridion Philip “Speedy” Camez, 61, fell into the water shortly after noon the previous day.

After five days, there’s been no sign of Camez as of Friday afternoon, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

She said the lake is expected to remain closed until further notice from the Sheriff’s Department, as officials’ search continues.

A 911 call indicated two people fell in Castaic Lake while paddleboarding, with paramedics receiving the call at 12:23 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Sheila Kelleher of the L.A. County Fire Department. First responders were at the lake 15 minutes later.

A woman who was with Camez resurfaced. She has been seen by the lake’s shore while deputies continue to dive into the lake and search the water with sonar.