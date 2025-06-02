Six Flags announces post-merger layoffs 

Six Flags Entertainment is scheduled to make some large changes to the company, starting with 135 full-time positions that will either become part-time positions or be eliminated across several California theme parks, including Magic Mountain in Valencia, according to an emailed statement from a company spokesperson.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call with investors on May 8, Six Flags officials confirmed the company was in the process of reducing its full-time headcount across the company by just over 10%, according to the statement.

However, Six Flags, which merged with Cedar Fair last year, plans to give all eligible associates the opportunity to continue in a part-time role or be provided with a separation package and other benefits, according to the email statement.

The company hopes to complete all the restructuring before the end of June, the email statement said.

The list of roles that are impacted at each park have not been shared yet, but it will be filed with the state as a requirement of the WARN Act, the email statement said.

The WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) requires employers to give 60 days’ notice before a mass layoff, plant closure, or relocation. Employers must notify employees and state and local representatives. This helps workers prepare for job loss, find new jobs, or train for new opportunities, according to the Employment Development Department website.

Six Flags recently moved to a new regional operating structure and has centralized certain functions and responsibilities at the corporate level, along with park leaders changing responsibilities and roles, hoping to sharpen the parks’ focus on execution, the guest experience and associates, according to the email statement.

Some park general managers and presidents will have the opportunity to move into different roles, while others can retire or leave for new opportunities, according to the email statement.

These and other changes underway will create new opportunities for the next generation of leaders within Six Flags, according to the email.