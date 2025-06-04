Trevor Bauer awarded default judgment over sexual assault accuser 

Former L.A. Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been awarded nearly $310,000 in a default judgment after it was determined that the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault had breached the terms of a settlement agreement.

Bauer, a Hart High School alumnus, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court against Lindsey Hill alleging that she had breached their 2023 settlement agreement by claiming she had received money as part of the deal. The judgment entered Monday by Judge Daniel Crowley ordered Hill to pay Bauer damages of $220,000, attorney fees of $68,939.55, interest of $16,634.52 and costs of $4,257.95.

According to Bauer’s attorneys, the settlement agreement in 2023 put an end to dueling lawsuits, and no money was to be exchanged.

“Trevor Bauer has won his lawsuit against Lindsey Hill for falsely claiming that Bauer paid her any monetary amount to settle their original lawsuit, and she is ordered to pay him $309,000 in damages,” wrote Rachel Luba, Bauer’s agent, in a post on X. “Now, the only money ever exchanged between the two is Hill paying Bauer $309,000. Bauer has still never paid her a cent.

Hill accused Bauer of sexually assaulting her in 2021, prompting Major League Baseball to place him on administrative leave before ultimately dishing out the longest suspension under the current terms of the league’s policy against sexual assault and domestic violence. Once he was officially suspended in 2022, Bauer filed a defamation suit against Hill.

Bauer had his 324-game suspension reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator in December 2022. The arbitrator ruled that Bauer did violate the league’s sexual assault policy, according to a statement released by MLB at the time, but chose to reduce the number of games for which he was suspended.

The Dodgers, who had signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract prior to the 2021 season, released him shortly after the suspension was lifted.

Bauer is currently pitching for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars in Japan.