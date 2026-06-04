College Briefs for June 4

Avery Swailes named to University of Mississippi dean’s honor roll

Avery Swailes, of Valencia, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2025 honor roll lists.

Swailes, studying in the exercise science program, was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university, included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college.

Wrage named to University of North Dakota dean’s list

Jay Wrage, of Valencia, was among more than 1,900 University of North Dakota students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2025 fall semester dean’s list.

The UND dean’s list comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15% of the enrollment in each of the university’s degree-granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than “satisfactory/unsatisfactory.”

Founded in 1883, six years before North Dakota’s statehood, UND is classified as an “R1” doctoral university institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Its major academic divisions are Arts and Sciences, Aerospace Sciences, Business and Public Administration, Education and Human Development, Engineering and Mines, Nursing and Professional Disciplines, Medicine and Health Sciences, Law, and Graduate Studies.

Local student completes degree at Wichita State University

More than 1,160 students completed a total of 1,087 degrees and certificates at Wichita State University in fall 2025, including Kenneth M. O’Neil, of Canyon Country.

O’Neil graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature.

The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:

* Undergraduate: 856 degrees and certificates for 815 undergraduate students.

* Graduate: 304 degrees and certificates for 272 graduate students.

For bachelor’s degrees, honors were conferred to the following:

* Summa cum laude: 62 students.

* Magna cum laude: 190 students.

* Cum laude: 196 students.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.