Trump: Israel, Iran have agreed to cease-fire 

By Joseph Lord

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a phased-in cease-fire, declaring an end to what he referred to as “the 12 Day War.”

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total CEASEFIRE … at which point the war will be considered, ended!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Both sides were to wind down their final military operations within six hours, in a process that Trump expects to be “PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL” on both sides. A formal cease-fire would begin in approximately 12 hours, while the conflict will be declared over within 24 hours, Trump said.

“I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘The 12 Day War,’” Trump wrote. “This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!”