Video: Speeding BMW smashes RV storage entrance 

The staff at Valencia Travel Village RV Resort shared surveillance footage with The Signal from a Tuesday night hit-and-run in hopes it will lead to information about the crash that vandalized their RV storage yard.

They’d also like to help the California Highway Patrol with more information about the three men captured on their security camera moments after thousands of dollars in damage was done to one of their entrances.

“It looks like three vehicles were racing or kind of messing around outside our property on the cul-de-sac there,” said Scott Gannon, general manager of the Castaic business. “And one of them basically ran through our security fence or gate at really high speed, and basically knocked it about 10 to 15 feet into our property and completely destroyed it.”

The timestamp on the footage indicates the three cars, two BMWs and a Honda Civic, lined up outside VTV’s storage yard on Hancock Parkway, and within a few minutes, a white BMW can be seen racing through the gate.

The Hancock Parkway storage yard is located adjacent to an industrial park, a couple of miles from the Travel Village resort off State Route 126.

Officers from the CHP Newhall-area Office responded to a call about the alleged hit-and-run around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the morning after the incident, and the call was closed about a half-hour later, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the office. There were no reports of any theft or additional vandalism inside the yard.

No arrests have been reported as of this story’s publication.

Gannon said the incident has been a costly one, requiring a fence replacement, which is expected to be completed by Friday, and a security guard posted by the entrance, which has been necessary since the breach.

Gannon also would like to find out a few answers about what happened.

The car that destroyed the fence then backed up and drove off camera, but three men, two appearing to wear similar work shirts, can be seen walking up to the scene four minutes after the crash, walking around and inspecting the scene before walking away.

The day after the crash, VTV issued a statement to let its clients know about the incident and its planned response.

“In response to some concerns regarding security, these trespassers did not show any malicious intent to enter the storage lot or steal any property,” read the statement, which also said a guard would be checking for customers until its automated gate system is repaired.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the CHP Newhall-area office at 661-600-1600. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.