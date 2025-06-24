Whitesides honors service academy appointees 

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, hosted a send-off ceremony at the College of the Canyons to recognize and honor the newest class of students appointed to the U.S. Service Academies from California’s 27th Congressional District.

Surrounded by family, friends, and distinguished guests, the June 1 ceremony celebrated these exceptional young individuals for their commitment to serving the country, Whitesides’ office announced in a news release.

“Today, we send off some of the finest young people in our community, who have demonstrated not only academic excellence and athletic strength, but courage, discipline, and a deep sense of purpose,” Whitesides said, according to the release. “You represent the best of who we are and who we hope to be. In a time when our nation is often reminded of its divisions, your decision to serve is a powerful reminder of what unites us — our shared values, our love of country, and our belief in something greater than ourselves.”

The event featured remarks from Brig. Gen. Doug Wickert, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Lancaster Councilwoman Lauren Hughes-Leslie, a U.S. Military Academy alum, and U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Micaela Baljet.

“The service academies are going to try you in some ways … it might take all that you got, but you got what it takes,” Wickert said, according to the release. “You have the one ingredient you need to be successful, and that’s your attitude. We are going to need leaders that are ready to lead in this time of consequence, so the fact that right now, at 17, 18, 19 years old, you’re willing to step forward and say, ‘I am willing to serve my country in this time of consequence,’ you should be really proud.”

“Our nation’s service academies represent the highest ideals of leadership, character, and selfless service,” Hughes-Leslie said, according to the release. “As a councilwoman, graduate of the United States Military Academy, and a proud veteran, I am deeply inspired by these young appointees who have answered the call to serve. Their commitment reflects the very best of our community and our country, and I am confident they will lead with integrity and purpose.”

“Congratulations on accepting your appointments and taking the first step to becoming officers in the greatest armed forces in the world,” Baljet said, according to the release. “There are many struggles and triumphs ahead of you, but as you face each day remember that you chose the path of service and not one of selfish pursuits. Each mile you run, test you study for, and meal you march to is not for you but for the airmen, guardians, seamen, marines, and soldiers you will one day lead.”

The color guard from Air Force JROTC at Valencia High School opened the ceremony, presented the colors and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The following students from California’s 27th District were honored during the event after receiving appointments to one of the U.S. Service Academies or prep schools:

Eli Ahten, Hart High School – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Samuel An, Chatsworth High School – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Ruslan Damron, Vasquez High School – U.S. Air Force Academy.

Sean Dezell, Academy of the Canyons – U.S. Air Force Academy.

Anthony Eslao, Granada Hills Charter – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Jordehn Gammage, Canyon High School – U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School.

Hector Hebmann, Quartz Hill High School – U.S. Air Force Academy.

Eric Kang, Granada Hills Charter High School – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Elijah Lim, Valencia High School – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Brad Lee Williams, Granada Hills Charter – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Issaiah Mikah McCorvey, Lancaster High School– U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Jack Millett, Legacy Christian Academy – Marion Military Institute.

Lucas Peltier-Salazar, Academy of the Canyons – U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Michael Raggio, Highland High School – U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School.

Danica Seager, Highland High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

Brett Smithley, Quartz Hill High School – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

James Walker, Saugus High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

Eric Yoon Kang, Granada Hills Charter – U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The service academy nomination process is highly competitive, and each appointee has demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to serving the nation, the release said. Upon graduation, they will commission as officers in the U.S. armed forces.