5 million above-ground pools recalled over child drownings 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

Bestway, Intex and Polygroup-branded 48-inch and taller above-ground pools with external compression straps are being recalled, according to a Monday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have drowned after gaining access to the pools via the footholds,” the notice said.

The incidents occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022. Besides the nine, the agency said it was aware of three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 involving children.

Around 5 million pools have been sold since 2002. When the compression strap, which surrounds the outside of the pool, goes over the vertical pool legs, it creates a foothold that allows children to climb and access the pool, posing a drowning risk.

The Bestway and Coleman models were sold from 2008 to 2024, while the Intex brand sold such pools between 2002 and 2012.

About 266 pools were sold by Intex Models solely at Intexcorp.com and Walmart from 2024 to 2025.

The Polygroup models were sold from 2006 to 2025 under sub-brands, Summer Waves, Summer Escapes, Funsicle, Sand n Sun, and Blue Wave.

Prices for the pools ranged from approximately $400 to over $1,000, depending on the size and model of the pool and the additional accessories purchased.

The recalled above-ground pools were manufactured in China and sold at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys “R” Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Bestway USA, Intex, Funsicle, and Summer Waves websites.

Approximately 266,000 pools were sold in Canada.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should contact Bestway, Intex and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit consisting of a rope that attaches to each of the vertical support poles at the ground level and wraps around the pool.

The rope essentially replaces the compression strap and maintains the structure’s integrity. Consumers are advised to first secure the rope before cutting off the strap.

People with children are requested to drain the pool while awaiting the repair kit.

Bestway USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bestway Global Holding, China, is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Intex Recreation Corp. is based in Long Beach, California, and is part of the international Intex Development group with locations throughout the world. Polygroup North America Inc. is from El Paso, Texas, with offices worldwide.

Another market withdrawal that impacted children recently was of scented highlighters.

About 2,600 Primark DTR Stitch scented highlighters were recalled, according to a July 17 notice from the CPSC. Resembling cups with straws, the highlighters contain phthalates, which are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

The highlighters come in a 4-pack in yellow, blue, pink, and green colors, and portray Stitch, a fictional character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch franchise.

On July 10, the CPSC recalled padded and cushioned crib bumpers made by Augnorye.

Approximately 365 bumpers were withdrawn from the market owing to violating the federal crib bumper ban, said the CPSC notice.

The made-in-China cushioned crib bumpers can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a suffocation hazard. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. They were sold exclusively on Amazon from February 2025 through May 2025 for between $40 and $45.

Also on July 10, the agency recalled about 260 braided crib bumpers, citing suffocation hazards.