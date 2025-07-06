6 shot, 5 killed in NYC; former GV football player ID’d as shooter 

A former Golden Valley High School football player has been identified through pictures posted on social media as the man who was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan.

The suspect carried an M-4 rifle into a bustling office building at 345 Park Ave. and opened fire Monday afternoon, killing an off-duty police officer and three others during a Monday evening shooting inside a Manhattan office building, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a Monday evening news conference.

Tisch identified Shane Devon Tamura, 27, as the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. His possible motive is still under investigation, and the NYPD has not released any additional details.

Tamura was featured in The Signal’s Foothill League football preview in October 2014 as a standout running back who came “out of nowhere to become one of the most electrifying players in the league,” according to the article. He was featured on the team’s junior varsity preview the previous year.

He would later go on to play high school football in Granada Hills, according to media reports.

Six other people were wounded, according to Tisch.

“Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD’s official X account posted at 1:50 p.m. local time. “UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter is dead,” the account posted about 75 minutes later.

The 911 calls began around 3:28 p.m., Tisch said during the news conference.

She gave a basic summary of what the NYPD has figured out so far of Tamura’s timeline after leaving his Las Vegas home on Friday and arriving in New York on Monday.

Tisch also mentioned that Tamura had a documented history of mental health concerns.

“Surveillance video shows a male exit a double-parked black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, carrying an M-4 rifle in his right hand,” she said Monday, adding he appeared to be alone and the department does not think there were any other gunmen involved. “He walks towards the building’s entrance. The building security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer. He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire.”

Tamura then appeared to enter the office of Rudin Management and opened fire there before fatally shooting himself, according to Tisch. Blackstone and the NFL also have offices in the building.