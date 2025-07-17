Are Your Belongings Really Covered When You Move? What Insurance Won’t Tell You

Moving is stressful—there’s no getting around that. Whether you’re heading across town or across the country, the to-do list seems endless. But while you’re focused on packing boxes and coordinating logistics, there’s one question many people forget to ask:

Are my belongings actually insured during this move?

If your answer is “I have homeowners or renters insurance, so I’m good,” you may want to think again. As an insurance expert, I’ve seen too many cases where people assumed they were fully protected—only to find out too late that their policy didn’t cover damage, theft, or loss during a move or while their items were in storage.

In this article, I’ll explain what typical insurance policies don’t cover and how you can protect yourself by choosing the right moving and storage partner—one that’s insured, reputable, and transparent.

The Insurance Coverage Gap: What Your Policy Might Be Missing

It’s easy to assume that your homeowners or renters insurance will follow your stuff wherever it goes. Unfortunately, that’s not how most policies work.

Here are a few common limitations:

In-Transit Coverage Is Limited : Many policies don’t cover damage that occurs while your items are being transported between homes.



: Many policies don’t cover damage that occurs while your items are being transported between homes. Off-Premises Coverage Has Caps : Even if your policy covers items stored outside your home, the limit is often just 10% of your total personal property coverage —hardly enough if you’re storing an entire apartment’s worth of furniture.



: Even if your policy covers items stored outside your home, the limit is often just —hardly enough if you’re storing an entire apartment’s worth of furniture. No Protection for Mishandling: If your movers drop your TV or scratch your dining table and they’re not insured, you may have no recourse.



Pro tip: Always read the fine print in your policy’s “personal property” and “off-premises coverage” sections—or better yet, call your insurer to ask how coverage applies during a move or storage period.

The Smarter Way to Protect Your Belongings: Choose the Right Moving & Storage Company

This is where your choice of moving and storage partner makes all the difference. A professional, well-insured, and licensed local moving company doesn’t just move boxes—it mitigates risk and offers coverage that bridges the insurance gap.

When vetting a moving or storage company, look for:

✔️ Proof of insurance and licensing



✔️ DOT-mandated basic insurance



✔️ Optional supplemental insurance for high-value or fragile items



for high-value or fragile items ✔️ Secure, in-house storage facilities with 24/7 surveillance



with 24/7 surveillance ✔️ A clear process for filing claims if something goes wrong



Avoid companies that offer vague answers about their insurance status—or worse, leave you to handle all the risk.

Why Piece of Cake Moving & Storage Has You Covered

If you want peace of mind during your move, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage checks all the right boxes. They’re not just movers—they’re a full-service, insured operation that puts safety and security at the forefront of everything they do.

Here’s what makes them different:

✅ Basic insurance included with every move and storage service



with every move and storage service ✅ Supplemental coverage available for extra protection



for extra protection ✅ Professionally trained movers who pack, lift, and transport with care



who pack, lift, and transport with care ✅ Clean, climate-controlled, and secure storage facilities



✅ On-demand pick-up and delivery—you never have to step foot in a storage unit



“You don’t have to rent a truck, lift a single box, or worry about who’s handling your valuables. Piece of Cake handles it all—and they’re insured to prove it.”

Unlike traditional self-storage where you’re responsible for everything, their on-demand storage model ensures every step is managed professionally, with full transparency about liability and protection.

Tips for a Safe and Insured Move

Here’s how to make sure your next move is covered from start to finish:

Check your current insurance policy. Confirm what’s covered off-premises and during a move.

Document everything. Take photos of valuable items and keep an inventory list before your movers arrive.

Ask your movers the tough questions. Are they licensed? Insured? What’s the claims process?

Get additional coverage if needed. If your current insurance won’t cut it, explore your mover’s insurance options.

Choose a full-service company. The less you have to coordinate, the less that can go wrong.



Final Thoughts

Moving is already a major life event—don’t let insurance gaps turn it into a financial nightmare. Whether you’re moving down the block or heading out of state, your belongings deserve to be treated with care, and your wallet deserves to be protected.

The solution? Work with professionals who offer more than just trucks. Choose a licensed, insured company like Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, where your items are packed, protected, stored, and covered every step of the way.