At least 2 transported after traffic collision 

At least two people were transported following a traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on the southbound lanes of Magic Mountain Parkway and Interstate 5, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers were dispatched at 1:02 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Megan Curtiss with the CHP.

The collision had blocked the No. 1 and No. 2 southbound lanes and one northbound lane, Curtiss said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:04 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:12 p.m., Aldana said.

The first patient was transported at 1:26 p.m., and the second patient was transported at 1:31 p.m., according to Aldana.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Curtiss.