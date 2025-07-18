Brian Richards | Proof, Please!

Jonathan Kraut penned a column (July 15) full of left-wing talking points. As is typical of the left, his assertions were not backed up with any authentication. So I have a few questions, Mr. Kraut.

You said, “Forecasts are that Trump’s Big Blunderful [sic] bill just passed by Congress ‘may’ remove ‘over’ 10 million recipients from health care benefits.”

Please provide proof of this assertion.

You said, “cuts over $1 trillion in Medicare funding.”

I’m pretty sure you meant Medicaid not Medicare or maybe you did this on purpose? Please provide proof of this assertion. I feel the need to point out that the cuts mentioned are over 10 years and that it impacts only 7% of recipients and that Medicaid spending is still projected to increase over 10 years despite the cuts.

You said, “It balloons the national debt.”

Please provide context to this statement. Are you saying that without this bill the national debt would not balloon?

You said, “carves out tax breaks to the wealthiest and the largest corporations.”

Please provide the text in the bill that does that. Are you saying that making the existing tax rates permanent is the same as a cut? Do you dispute that the 2017 Trump tax cuts didn’t cut taxes for every taxpayer that pays income taxes? Are you claiming that cutting taxes on overtime and tips is a carve-out for the wealthy and largest corporations?

These are just some of the questions I have.

You said, “increases taxes on the middle class.”

Please provide the text in the bill that proves this assertion. I find this statement to be the most unbelievable but if you’re correct, I will stand corrected.

Mr. Kraut, I could go on about your letter as it is filled with unsubstantiated talking points. When I write letters I often cite sources so readers at least are exposed to my views with evidence. May I suggest the same technique would add credibility to your claims?

Unfortunately, it will also leave you with much less to talk about.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch