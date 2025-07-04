CHP: Woman arrested after brief pursuit; passenger escapes 

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including a weapons violation and evading arrest, after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a brief pursuit, from which her passenger escaped on foot, according to the CHP.

The pursuit was initiated after officers conducted an enforcement stop on a silver Kia on The Old Road just south of Calgrove Boulevard, at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, according to an email statement Thursday from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The suspect vehicle did stop before suddenly taking off, causing a short pursuit, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

The vehicle came to a stop on The Old Road near the construction zone under Interstate 5. The male passenger exited the vehicle and ran up the dirt embankment, according to the statement.

Officers took the driver into custody and recovered a firearm, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

She was arrested on suspicion of three separate charges: felon in possession of a firearm, credit and/or debit card fraud and felony reckless evading, according to the statement.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and searched for the passenger. However, he was not found, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

The passenger was described a slender Hispanic man wearing all black, according to the statement.

The woman was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

This arrest is still under investigation as of the publication of this story, according to the statement.