Robert Lamoureux | In search of bathroom flooring options 

Question: Hi Robert, your article has helped us over the years, time and time again. Thank you for keeping this going. We look forward to reading it and learning new ways to help ourselves with our home. We’ve been able to save a considerable amount of money by learning through your article and then being brave, executing with your direction.

Today we have a question regarding ﬂooring in a bathroom. We installed new ﬂooring in most of our upstairs, using hard wood. We love that but know that bathrooms can be a problem with wood. Could we go with a faux wood in there, now that we are ready to replace the ﬂooring? I know the Pergo-type ﬂooring can have wood looks, we could get to a close match. What are your thoughts on this choice? Thanks for your help.

— Mary and Tom V.

Answer: Mary and Tom, Pergo is an option, though be sure to check on the height difference with your existing wood ﬂoor. Transitions can be installed — just make sure that the variance will not be a problem. This goes for all other material possibilities, too. As far as the Pergo itself, I personally prefer a tile product in a bathroom. I like that it is less temperamental with the moisture of a bathroom, and it is much more forgiving with that, in the event there is a leak.

If you were to choose tile as your option, I’d encourage you to go with a slightly textured option, to lessen the slip factor. Smooth tile can be extremely slippery when wet, so be sure to make your choice with this in mind. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].