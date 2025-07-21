COC moves forward with Advanced Technology Center  

The Santa Clarita Community College District governing board voted Wednesday to move forward in developing the Advanced Technology Center for the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

The decision was made after last month’s meeting in which governing board members had some reservations about the project, its possible challenges throughout construction and prioritizing a new building when existing ones needed upgrades.

According to a COC news release, the board of trustees approved a contract to hire Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc. for the design and development of the 75,000-square-foot, two-story facility aimed to “serve as a hub for the college’s manufacturing technology focused programs,” it read.

Now that the preliminary project concept has been approved, the company hired will begin to develop illustrations that will then be submitted to the Division of State Architect in November for approval, the news release said. It can take six to eight months for the agency’s approval, which is expected to be completed by June 2026, the release added.

The ATC will be replacing parking lot No. 6, which is near the school’s soccer field and tennis courts, parallel to Rockwell Canyon Road and near the Valencia Boulevard intersection, according to the release.

In order to support critical infrastructure work, the board also approved securing the services of Ledesma & Meyer Construction Co. Inc. to relocate a waterline that is on the lot where the building will be constructed. The relocation of the waterline is expected to be completed by March 2026, according to the release.

During last month’s meeting, Board President Sharlene Johnson had reservations about moving forward after not knowing all the financial details going into the investment of the ATC, and the possible risk of challenges before the project is completed.

COC’s Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus reassured Johnson and the rest of the board during the meeting that all information was being efficiently shared, and the decision was not rushed.

Governing board members also mentioned that funds should go into renovating parts of the campus such as the student union, and although those things may be necessary, the ATC will bring in new students and assist in furthering their educational careers, Andrus said during last month’s meeting.

“The Advanced Technology Center is our college’s flagship project,” Andrus stated in the release. “When completed, it will provide our students the state-of-the-art training they need to enter the manufacturing technology workforce and further solidify COC’s reputation as a trusted industry partner and driver of the community’s continued economic development.”