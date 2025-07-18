County ‘optimistic’ on pending landfill ruling 

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong indicated she was inclined to agree with the plaintiffs in L.A. County’s lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill, but held off issuing a ruling at Thursday’s hearing in the Central District Court of California, according to witnesses.

After Frimpong’s comments in court, L.A. County officials, who filed the lawsuit seeking relief through relocation funds for more than 950 area households impacted by the landfill, said they’re looking forward to seeing the ruling on their request for a preliminary injunction.

“Now that today’s hearing on the county’s request for a preliminary injunction in the Chiquita Canyon Landfill lawsuit has concluded, I remain optimistic,” said a prepared statement Thursday by L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I deeply appreciate the community members who bravely shared their experiences and the many supporters working to hold the landfill’s proprietors and operators accountable. I remain fully committed to fighting on behalf of my constituents. I appreciate the court’s careful consideration of this important issue and look forward to a ruling in the days ahead.”

Deborah Fox, principal attorney for Meyers Nave, argued on behalf of L.A. County. She was not immediately available Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for Chiquita Canyon Landfill did not have a statement immediately available.

Frimpong, an appointee of President Joe Biden in 2021, was in national news coverage Monday for issuing another preliminary injunction: one that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from carrying out immigration stops and arrests in Los Angeles without probable cause.

There was no order listed in the docket report for the case as of Thursday evening.

Frimpong indicated during the hearing that the issuance of her order would not be “immediate,” according to Oshea Orchid, an attorney who’s part of a separate case in front of Frimpong for broader damages. Orchid’s cases are part of a consolidated action against the landfill that now has approximately 7,000 plaintiffs, she said Thursday.

Orchid said she appreciated Frimpong’s engagement on the issues surrounding the case, mentioning a tour of the landfill the judge had taken earlier this month to learn about the facility and the problems facing residents.

Residents in the Castaic community also put out a call to action about a Friday evening community meeting hosted by the California Air Resources Board.

“The California Air Resources Board invites you to participate in a community meeting to discuss ongoing concerns related to landfill odors and air emissions and discuss potential changes to the California Landfill Methane Regulation,” according to a post shared on social media. “This meeting is an opportunity for community members to share their experiences and provide input on potential updates to landfill methane control measures. CARB welcomes your thoughts, experience and perspectives.”

The meeting is scheduled 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of the Canyons University Center.

The public can view the meeting virtually with prior registration online at bit.ly/4lzAgIi.