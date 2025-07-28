Courthouse-condo plans to add KHTS building 

Negotiations have once again expanded a controversial plan for Main Street, according to public records obtained by The Signal.

On May 13, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a controversial “full-block development” deal for a 78-unit project slated to demolish an historic courthouse and several other buildings to add market-rate condos and about 5,200 square feet of shopping space.

Less than a month later, the project is looking to grow by about 25%, adding the home of a local radio station that was previously a longtime hardware store on Main Street, according to city officials.

“The KHTS property is being proposed by the applicant to be part of an expansion of the approved Hartwell project,” Jason Crawford, community development director for the city of Santa Clarita, referring to the council’s approval in May, confirmed in a text message Friday.

The last time the City Council took up the project, it approved the demolition of Mac’s Pool Supply (24316 Main St.), Horseshoe on Main (24300 Main St.) and the historic Masonic Lodge/Courthouse (22505 Market St.) buildings.

Jason Tolleson of Serrano Development Group has agreed to a purchase price for the radio station’s property at 24320 Main Street, according to a project submitted to the city’s Planning Division in June.

Tolleson did not respond to a phone call requesting comment for this story.

Jeri Seratti-Goldman, co-owner of KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220, confirmed Monday via phone that terms have been reached, but nothing is final pending the project’s review from the Santa Clarita City Council.

“The project is a 98-unit mixed-use apartment building with ground floor retail, and residential parking within the first floor and basement levels,” according to public records recently obtained by The Signal. “The project is seeking approval since it will contribute positively to the local economy, provide much-needed housing and enhance the overall vibrancy and sustainability of the area. The project aligns with the General Plan, (the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan), meets zoning requirements, and provides an aesthetic and character that is consistent with the vision for Old Town Newhall.”

The preliminary plans did not indicate whether there would be any additional retail space for the project.

During the May 13 discussion, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said that due to technicalities in state law, the city had to approve the project.

The city failed to notify Serrano of any potential violations in its objective housing codes within the first 30 days of the project’s submission. This meant the project had to be approved under the state’s Housing Accountability Act, a fact confirmed by City Attorney Joe Montes during the hearing.

Crawford indicated the process for its approval would be a revision that would need City Council approval.

In the approval the council gave in May, Councilman Jason Gibbs reworked a $750,000 fee Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste negotiated on behalf of the city for the historic preservation of the courthouse.

Gibbs asked the developer to: remove the historic elements of the courthouse before demolition; and pay $300,000 to be used on a new parking structure. Tolleson suggested the remaining $450,000 could be used for “sound mitigation” for KHTS, which is located at 24320 Main St., during construction.

Now it appears sound mitigation will not be necessary.

“The proposed revision to the approved Hartwell project was submitted on June 12, 2025,” Crawford said Monday via email. “The revision proposes to expand the project onto the neighboring property which would increase the size of the project by about 25%. It will be brought to the City Council for a decision at a publicly noticed City Council meeting.”