DA files charges against rape suspect 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has charged a 31-year-old Santa Clarita man with four felonies in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Victor Alvarez pleaded not guilty Tuesday to sexual penetration by use of force against a minor, oral copulation with a minor over 14 and two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony.

Alvarez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest records.

The incident was investigated by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa.

“Deputies indicate she was moved within the residence without her consent,” according to an email Monday by Mesa.

“The sexual assault occurred at a gathering on the Fourth of July,” he wrote. “The juvenile victim and suspect met at the gathering located at the 17200 block of Mitchell Drive in Santa Clarita.”

He said he was unable to provide the victim’s age because she is a minor.

Alvarez’s bail was initially set at $1 million. It was lowered to $320,000 at Tuesday’s hearing at L.A. Superior Courthouse in San Fernando, where the charges were filed.

His next court date was not immediately available.