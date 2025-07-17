DA files gun charges after Stevenson Ranch traffic stop  

A traffic stop by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch led to a parolee’s arrest on felony gun charges and several other arrests, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

The investigation started June 27, after Joseph Clifford Bavle, 45, a glass worker from Castaic, was pulled over by deputies, according to a search warrant request from detectives.

Bavle resisted personnel and then fled from the scene of the traffic stop, according to the responding officer’s statements in the court record.

Deputies at the scene recovered a short-barreled shotgun, a firearm and live ammunition from the suspect’s vehicle, according to the report. The report also stated Bavle was a felon on parole, which meant it was illegal for any of those items to be considered in his possession.

Patrol deputies at the scene determined through recovered surveillance footage that the suspect’s car was last seen nearby at the Comfort Suites hotel on The Old Road.

That led SCV Sheriff’s Station detectives to file a Ramey warrant for Bavle’s arrest, which means the evidence was presented directly to the judge who authorized the arrest.

When deputies responded to Bavle’s room July 10 to serve the warrant, they found a 26-year-old female Santa Clarita glass worker, who was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies reported that the woman “left the door propped open,” deputies observed Bavle, and then also detained him and two others without incident.

Deputies reported finding a baggie they suspected to be heroin and arrested the homeless construction worker who had rented the room on suspicion of maintaining a place where controlled substances are sold. A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bavle pleaded not guilty Monday to three felonies: possession of a short-barreled rifle; felon in possession of a firearm; and resisting an executive officer.

Bavle was ordered held without bail while he awaits his next hearing July 29 at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando.