Deputies arrest man after roadside dispute in Saugus 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of robbery that followed a collision Sunday in Saugus.

Deputies received a 911 call with a report of an altercation that followed a traffic collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Heidi Jo Lane at approximately 11 a.m., according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“After a collision, both drivers exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal dispute over who was at fault,” Miller wrote, citing the initial investigation. “As the situation started to escalate, a passenger from the victim’s vehicle began recording the interaction on a cell phone. The suspect allegedly forcibly took the phone from the passenger and returned to his vehicle.”

The deputies who responded to the call ended up arresting the 23-year-old male suspect on suspicion of a felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor battery charge, Miller wrote.

The suspect was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail. He was released after posting bond Monday morning, according to station records.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately have any information available Monday regarding potential charges.

