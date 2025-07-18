Deputies investigating vandalism in Saugus 

A Saugus man is hoping Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives can help him get some answers regarding a series of incidents in his Saugus neighborhood.

The Park Woodland Place resident filed a vandalism report Monday after noticing the window on his Ford F-150 was shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun.

The man also reported to the station that there were several “round dents near the front and driver rear windows” that also appeared to be consistent with a BB gun, he said.

Photos shared from a resident of the street also appeared to show a second truck with its window smashed.

Station officials filed the vandalism report Monday, according to station records shared with The Signal.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, indicated Thursday afternoon that, as of this story’s publication, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with additional information about these suspects or similar incidents can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.