Deputies: Male suspect attempts to kidnap woman 

A woman was almost kidnapped after asking someone for a ride from the Bridge to Home homeless shelter at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

After asking for a ride from the Drayton Street location, the woman requested to be dropped off at Magic Mountain Parkway along The Old Road, Perkins said.

The woman did not know the driver’s name, but she just asked him for a ride, Perkins said.

She asked the driver to stop after he drove her around for a while, but he did not stop, according to Perkins.

She got out of the car on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road, but did not specify how she got out, Perkins said.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.