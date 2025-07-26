Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of false emergency  

A man was arrested on suspicion of a false emergency after claiming he was stabbed by an unknown person on the 17800 block of Chelsea Way in Canyon Country in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:33 a.m. and arrived one minute later at the scene, Hoslet said.

Upon arrival, there was no evidence of a crime, and deputies arrested the caller on suspicion of falsely reporting an emergency, according to Hoslet.