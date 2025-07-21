Blog

Deputies: Man assaults a person at 7-Eleven 

Share
Tweet
Email

A man was arrested on suspicion of battery on Sand Canyon Road on Monday morning, according to Deputy Nicholas Marinelli with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. 

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 28529 Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country.  

Deputies were dispatched at 1:01 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:07 a.m., Marinelli said. 

The man struck the victim with his fists on the side of their body, according to Marinelli. 

Marinelli could not confirm whether the suspect was under the influence. 

Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS