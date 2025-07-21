Deputies: Man assaults a person at 7-Eleven 

A man was arrested on suspicion of battery on Sand Canyon Road on Monday morning, according to Deputy Nicholas Marinelli with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 28529 Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:01 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:07 a.m., Marinelli said.

The man struck the victim with his fists on the side of their body, according to Marinelli.

Marinelli could not confirm whether the suspect was under the influence.