Deputies: Man barricades himself after mental health episode 

A man barricaded himself after experiencing a mental health episode at the 19300 block of Opal Lane on Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to an initial call for a structure fire at 9:52 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, public information officer for the Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:05 p.m. and there were no signs of a fire, Fielding said.

Firefighters were put on a law enforcement standby from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Fielding.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:41 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later, said Deputy D. Lopez, who declined to provide his first name.

Deputies disengaged with the man after they saw he was having a mental health episode, according to Perkins.

Perkins added that the man was not a known arsonist and could not confirm whether he was armed.

Firefighters were cleared at 11:17 p.m. by deputies and firefighters closed the call at 12:01 a.m., Fielding said.

Deputies closed the call at approximately 3:40 a.m., Lopez said.

There is no additional information due to the full report not being available at the time of this publication, according to Perkins.