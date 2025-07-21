Deputies: No casings found after reported gunshots fired in Canyon Country 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call about reported shots fired at around 10:54 p.m. on Sunday on the 27300 block of Fahren Court, according to Deputy Nicholas Marinelli with the station.

The informant who called deputies said they heard arguing outside, two loud bangs and someone screaming, Marinelli said.

Deputies arrived at 10:58 p.m. and checked the area but could not find any casings or locate the victim, according to Marinelli.

They tried to contact the informant but could not get any more information, Marinelli said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Marinelli said.