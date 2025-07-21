Deputies: Person arrested on suspicion of DUI after striking irrigation water main  

A person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after striking an irrigation water main on Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway on Saturday evening, according to Deputy Nicholas Marinelli with the Santa Clarita Velley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:14 p.m., according to Marinelli.

Deputies contacted the driver and conducted tests to determine whether the suspect was under the influence, Marinelli said.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of DUI, Marinelli said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Marinelli.