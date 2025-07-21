Deputies: Person stabbed after suspect tries to steal phone 

A person was stabbed in the hand with a folding knife after a man tried to steal his phone at the Jack in the Box on the 31000 block of The Old Road in Castaic on Sunday evening, according to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received the call at 7:35 p.m. and arrived one minute later due to being down the street from the incident, Marinelli said.

The victim said that the suspect was a Black man around 25 years old wearing a gold shirt, gray shorts and white shoes, according to Marinelli.

Deputies could not locate the suspect, Marinelli said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. for an emergency medical service call and arrived on the scene at 7:43 p.m., according to Howard Tieu with the Fire Department.

There were no transports or patients, Tieu said.

Firefighters closed the call at 7:48 p.m., according to Tieu.