Two people were detained after an attempt to commit grand theft auto on Plum Canyon Road and Rogers Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Ryan Elsee with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Elsee said the call came in at around 1:20 p.m., and deputies found the suspects 10 minutes later.

There is no additional information as the report was not readily available at the time of this publication, Elsee said.