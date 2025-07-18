Deputies: Woman arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on Sand Canyon Road and Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon, according to an email statement by Shirley Miller with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The 29-year-old woman, a resident of the Los Angeles area, was exposing herself to passing motorists, Miller’s statement said.

Witnesses said that the woman was wearing only a shirt, and a jacket tied around her waist, with no pants or undergarments, according to Miller’s statement.

People passing by said the woman was intentionally removing the jacket to expose herself to passing vehicles, the statement said.