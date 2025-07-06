Dr. Gene Dorio | Advice as Summer Hits

Summer has returned, and the danger of hot, dry weather is threatening again.

Climate change has brought extremely hot temperatures back into the headlines, leading to heat-related issues like dehydration and heat exhaustion. These illnesses can affect anyone at any time. However, we know that some groups, such as older adults, are more vulnerable.

Drinking water isn’t the only way to prevent illness. Here are some things you could do:

• Watch for symptoms such as increased thirst, weakness, dizziness, lightheadedness, a rapid pulse and confusion. Don’t hesitate to call 911.

• Yes, drink plenty of fluids such as water or sports drinks.

• Monitor vital signs such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse and weight, then record them in a daily diary and watch for trends.

• If you are taking water pills, talk to your doctor about the possibility of temporarily reducing the dose.

• Be aware of the outside temperature, and if you need to go out, wear light clothing and carry liquids with you.

• Stay in a cool environment, and if you don’t have sufficient air conditioning, find a daytime cooling center, or even go to the Senior Center, mall, store, or movie theater.

Watching those around you helps everyone stay safe.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus