Firefighters extinguish commercial fire in Canyon Country

L.A. County firefighters responded to a commercial fire near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday night, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Public Information Officer Fred Fielding, firefighters were initially dispatched to the blaze at 8:37 p.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later. Fielding added that no injuries or medical transports had been reported. Knockdown was reported at 9:20 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.