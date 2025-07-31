Blog

Firefighters extinguish commercial fire in Canyon Country

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

L.A. County firefighters responded to a commercial fire near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday night, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. 

According to Public Information Officer Fred Fielding, firefighters were initially dispatched to the blaze at 8:37 p.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later. Fielding added that no injuries or medical transports had been reported. Knockdown was reported at 9:20 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic. 

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.

Picture of Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS