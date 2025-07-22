Hart district to OK salary bump, new GV principal 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is expected to look at a new principal and a $6 million budget increase for teacher salaries, according to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

The one-year pay increase for district employees covers classified staff, such as drivers and custodial staff; certificated employees, such as teachers; and management, which includes administration, according to the agenda for Wednesday’s governing board.

The notice is part of a “Public Disclosure of Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement” for the period that started July 1 and will end June 30, according to school officials.

“The key components of the agreements are: an on-schedule salary increase of 1.5% for all units, effective July 1; and an off-schedule payment of $1,314 per (Harr District Teachers Association) member, $718 per (California School Employees Association) member, and $1,953 per management member.

“Total 2025-26 compensation is increasing by approximately $6.14 million in 2025-26, utilizing primarily the general fund,” according to a July 17 note from Abrar Alam, a business services consultant for the district, to Cherise Moore, the district’s governing board president. “With the costs of the agreements incorporated, the district projects meeting the required reserves during the term of the agreements.”

The note urged the board to exercise caution to ensure the district will be able to meet the minimum reserve requirement in future years.

The Hart district also is expected to pick a new principal on Wednesday, according to its agenda, as it welcomes longtime Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias to the district office. At the time of Frias’ new assignment, he was the district’s longest-serving current principal.

Frias had been with Golden Valley for nearly 20 years — principal for 16 of them. He recently touted the growth of advanced placement programs at his school, classes that allow students to take advanced courses and earn college credits while in high school.

Previously, he was named the district’s English Language Development Administrator of the Year in 2003 for his work as assistant principal of Sierra Vista Junior High.

He then worked as assistant principal of Canyon High School, in charge of athletics, before moving to an assistant principal role at Golden Valley in the summer of 2006.

His new role, announced by the district in a news release at the end of June, moves him to the district’s office off Centre Pointe Parkway as part of a recent reorganization within the district, according to officials in their June 30 statement.

“We are excited to announce Sal Frias and Carolyn Hoffman as our new chief administrative officers,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Reflecting a recent restructuring, these positions underscore our commitment to providing every student with the resources and individualized support they need to not only meet but exceed their academic potential. We believe these strategic appointments will be instrumental in fostering an even more robust and dynamic learning environment for all.”