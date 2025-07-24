Hearing set for defendant in fatal 2023 crash  

A 22-year-old Santa Clarita man charged with murder in a Nov. 1, 2023, fatal crash is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing later this month, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

Raul Rosalez Ramirez was arrested the morning after Halloween due to a fatal crash Ramirez is suspected of causing, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective’s report from the incident.

Deputy District Attorney Shareen Nizami filed one count of murder against Ramirez for his alleged role in the death of Orlando Gomez Sales, a 39-year-old man also from Santa Clarita. At a preliminary hearing, the judge hears the case against the defendant and decides whether there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial.

On Monday, Ramirez, through an interpreter, made an oral argument for a “Marsden motion,” which was an attempt to dismiss his court-appointed attorney due to a claim of ineffective counsel.

The motion was made outside of the prosecutor’s presence, according to the minute order. Judge Pamela Usher denied the motion, per the notes in the court record, which also indicated the details of the discussion were ordered sealed.

Ramirez then withdrew the motion, according to the minute order.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies who responded to Ramirez’s crash reported that they were unable to conduct a field sobriety test, as the collision damage caused him to become trapped in the vehicle, according to a search warrant requesting a blood sample from Ramirez.

The deputies reported finding an open container of an alcoholic beverage in both the center console and the suspect’s lap, according to the sworn affidavit in support of the search warrant for Ramirez.

Sgt. Mark Perkins of the station’s Traffic Unit previously said the murder charge was presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office because Ramirez had a previous conviction for DUI.

When a person is convicted of a first DUI offense, they receive a “Watson admonishment” from the DA’s office, a statement read in court postconviction by a prosecutor, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The statement acknowledges the defendant is aware of how dangerous driving under the influence is, and that, as a result of this understanding, if the person chooses to drink and drive again and someone is killed in a future crash, the person is now eligible for a murder charge.

Ramirez has remained in custody without bail since his November 2023 arrest.

His July 31 preliminary hearing is scheduled to take approximately two hours.