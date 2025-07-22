House party leads to arrests on The Old Dirt Road 

A pair of 40-somethings got arrested Friday after deputies broke up an out-of-control house party filled with underage drinking, according to an email Tuesday from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Reports of loud music and minors possibly consuming alcohol are what first prompted deputies to respond to the 30800 block of The Old Dirt Road, east of Sierra Highway and Vasquez Way, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a large gathering with dozens of juveniles present and alcohol readily accessible,” Miller wrote Tuesday.

The incident led to misdemeanor arrests of two individuals: a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and furnishing alcohol to a minor; a 40-year-old woman also was arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Crime Prevention Unit leaders issued a stern warning to any parents who might be thinking of supplying their children, their friends’ kids or anyone else underage with alcohol.

“The law is clear: hosting parties or gatherings where minors consume alcohol is not only highly irresponsible but also strictly illegal,” Sgt. Johnny Gillespie of the Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit wrote in an email Tuesday. “It’s not just a matter of poor judgment; it’s a criminal offense with serious consequences. Parents or adults who host or facilitate such gatherings will face significant legal repercussions.”

Both individuals were transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where they were booked, cited and released with a promise to appear in court.

“These consequences can include criminal liability, substantial fines, civil liability, risk of arrest,” according to Gillespie. “We urge parents to understand their legal obligations and the potential dangers associated with underage alcohol consumption.”

Next month, a case heads to court with criminal charges stemming from such an incident.

Three defendants faced charges, including attempted murder, for their role in a shooting that followed an April 2024 after-prom party in Valencia.

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who was acting as a chaperone pulled a shotgun to clear out the party after a fight broke out. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department body cam footage from the incident later showed alcohol containers littered all over the backyard of the home.

Three alleged gang members returned after the party, and one shot the officer while he stood on his driveway.

The shooting suspects appeared to be the only ones charged in that incident, according to an official with the L.A. County District Attorney’s office. A juvenile suspect was sentenced in that case in July 2024, and the two adults are facing an Aug. 7 hearing, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.