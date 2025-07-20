Inert device located in Canyon Country  

A suspicious device reported in Canyon Country prompted the response of the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad on Saturday morning, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies were notified at 10:27 a.m. about a suspicious device on the 27900 block of Lost Springs Road, near Soledad Canyon Road and State Route 14, Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, a spokesman with the station confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The LAPD bomb squad was called to assist with the incident, he confirmed, but could not provide any information if the nearby area was on lockdown.

Officials were able to recover the item, which Guillermo said was inert, and there was no threat to the public.