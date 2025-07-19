Larry Moore | Newest Democrat Standard Bearers

While President Donald Trump has been marching from one triumph to the next, the Democrat Party has been searching high and low for their next Shining Light, someone who can lead a comeback against the cursed Republican Party. Their search has brought forth two young people who have captured the voters’ hearts on both coasts. First there is Cynthia Gonzalez, the vice mayor of the small South Los Angeles town of Cudahy. In a viral video post, she implores the notorious 18th Street and Florencia gangs to take care of business in their hood, attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and reclaim their turf from “the biggest gang of all.” These two gangs have been found guilty of killing police officers. Apparently, Ms. Gonzalez knows them well enough to request they do the same to ICE agents. If the city of Cudahy finds her comments offensive, I’m sure Mayor Karen Bass has a place for her on the human relations council.

The next rising Democrat star hails from the Big Apple, New York City. He is the party’s candidate for mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Where do I start with Zohran? He is an avowed left-leaning socialist — make that communist — who has a laundry list of ideas that he says will cure all the ills of the nation’s largest city. First, he wants to get rid of the police and replace them with social workers. Next, no one in NYC will be able to own a gun of any kind, period. He wants a $30 minimum wage. He wants city-run grocery stores. He wants free public buses. He says if Benjamin Netanyahu sets foot in NYC, he will be arrested for war crimes. He accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. He condemned Israel after the Oct. 7 attacks. Heard enough? Apparently the young voters of the Democrat Party in NYC have fallen hard for their new messiah.

After reading about these new Shining Stars, I’m sure you are saying to yourself, “I’ve got to get a copy of Mark Levin’s brilliant book, “The Democrat Party Hates America,” to discover the real truth about the party of Cynthia Gonzalez and Zohran Mamdani.”

Larry Moore

Valencia