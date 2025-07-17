Man gets 5 years, 4 months in deputy assault 

Nearly two years after his arrest from a fight with deputies on Plum Canyon Road, an L.A. County Superior Court judge sentenced a Hollywood parolee to five years, four months in prison.

Jonathan Jonathan Huehl was charged with seven felonies from a Sept. 13, 2023, arrest in a parking lot of the 19300 block of Plum Canyon Road.

In response to a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. about a possible unconscious driver behind the wheel at that location, deputies found Huehl slumped over the steering wheel, according to court records from the investigation.

Deputies had Huehl sit on the curb while they searched his vehicle, and Huehl then informed them he was a parolee, according to court records. Huehl’s criminal history cited in the complaint lists convictions for first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and crimes against property.

After deputies began to search Huehl’s car due to his condition and status, they found a 9mm handgun, and Huehl became combative with them, according to court records.

One deputy was punched in the face. Two others restrained Huehl with the help of a good Samaritan.

His initial charges included battery against a police officer, resisting arrest, attempt to assault a police officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a drug addict, possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

As the result of an agreement with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, Huehl pleaded no contest to battery with injury on a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon with priors. He was sentenced to four years on the first charge and one year and four months on the second, which are to be served consecutively.

Huehl’s attorney argued that, in the past two years, Huehl has been taking part in classes and a drug treatment program, which is part of why he was given 1,476 days of credit, twice his time already served, which was 738 days.

Neither the county Sheriff’s Department nor the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation had the updated amount of time remaining for Huehl’s sentence as of this story’s publication.