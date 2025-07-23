Mother arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism  

A mother was arrested on suspicion of vandalism on Monday afternoon in Canyon Country, after she allegedly smashed her ex-husband’s windows for not being allowed to see her children, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies responded to a vandalism in progress call on the 20300 block of Rue Crevier, near Rainbow Glen Drive, shortly before 4:30 p.m., where a 40-year-old man stated his ex-wife was actively breaking the windows of his vehicle, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email to The Signal.

It was reported that the 31-year-old mother was upset because she wasn’t allowed to see her children, of whom the father had full custody, Miller wrote.

When deputies arrived at the location of the reported incident, they immediately observed all the windows of the vehicle smashed in, Miller added, and the Canyon Country mother was arrested on suspicion of felony charges including vandalism for defacing property and probation violation due to a previous grand theft charge.

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail and is being held without bail as of the publication of this story. She is due at the San Fernando Superior Court on Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest log available online.