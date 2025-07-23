No injuries or significant damage in Valencia electrical fire  

L.A. County Fire Department officials said there were no injuries and no major damage to report after responding to a 911 call for an electrical fire in the Valencia Industrial Center on Wednesday.

The fire was initially reported at 9:42 a.m. inside the office at the intersection of Avenue Hopkins and Avenue Tibbitts, and firefighters were on the scene seven minutes later, according to Fire Department officials.

The address firefighters responded to at 25106 Avenue Tibbetts was a building listed as Paragon Implant Co.

The business’ website lists its Valencia operations as a 20,000-square-foot customer sales and support center for Paragon’s dental-implant business.

Employees could be seen walking around outside the building Wednesday morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Normal business operations had resumed as of about 10:50 a.m., according to an employee who answered the phone number listed to the office.

The incident was believed to be caused by work that was being done to the building’s air conditioning system, according to fire officials.