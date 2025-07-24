Patient airlifted following medical emergency  

A patient was airlifted from Pacific Crest Park in unknown condition following a medical emergency on Thursday in a residential neighborhood, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 22000 block of Altair Lane for a reported medical emergency, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department. The first responding crew arrived at the scene of the emergency in six minutes, she said.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the emergency involved an 8-year-old patient having difficulty breathing.

Fire personnel requested a helicopter to airlift the patient from Pacific Crest Park and transport the child to a hospital, Aldana said. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, radio dispatch traffic stated.

It is unclear what caused the child’s medical emergency, but radio traffic reported the patient was experiencing difficulty breathing.